UK hit by lowest temperatures in a decade

The UK experienced its lowest temperatures for a decade on Tuesday (February 9), providing an additional reason for people to stay at home during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

However, many Londoners decided to spend some time in the cold, either admiring the frozen fountains on Trafalgar Square or sledging through snow in one of the capital’s many public parks.

With sub-zero temperatures persisting over much of the UK, a temperature of minus-16.7 Celsius was recording early on Tuesday in the small hamlet of Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands.

It is the coldest temperature recorded anywhere in the UK since December 2010.

Yellow weather warnings are in place across the country as more snow is expected over the course of the week.

(Reuters)