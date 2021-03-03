News Local UK government re-confirms its position on Cyprus' reunification process

UK government re-confirms its position on Cyprus’ reunification process

The UK government has re-confirmed its position that a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation remains the only basis for an overall settlement of the Cyprus problem.

In a statement to the National Federation of Cypriots in UK, the British government noted its policy “remains unchanged”.

It said: “We continue to support a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue, based on the internationally accepted model of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality as set out in relevant Security Council Resolutions.”

It added: “UK continues to urge the parties to approach informal talks in the spirit of flexibility and compromise.”

The Federation had sought clarification following Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s comment in the Commons earlier on Tuesday that the model of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federations is “a starting point”.

On February 24, the UN announced that an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue will take place between April 27-29 to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus problem, within a foreseeable horizon.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

By Annie Charalambous
