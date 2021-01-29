UK Foreign Secretary Raab to visit Cyprus on Thursday

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is to visit Nicosia for less than 24 hours on Thursday for consultations and preparation for the upcoming UN-brokered informal five-party summit on the Cyprus problem.

This was announced on Friday, with his visit’s draft agenda showing consecutive meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades, UNSG’s representative on the island Elizabeth Spehar, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

UN chief Antonio Gutteres is expected to hold the informal five-party summit early in March. Britain, Greece and Turkey are the divided island’s guarantor powers.

This is the first time a UK Foreign Secretary will visit Cyprus since 2016 when then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson – now the country’s Prime Minister – did so.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results.