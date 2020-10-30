News Local UK Foreign Office renews travel advice for Cyprus

UK Foreign Office renews travel advice for Cyprus

A flight attendant wearing a face mask and gloves following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has renewed its travel advice for Cyprus following the removal of the island from the British government’s safe Travel Corridors list.

As from Sunday, arrivals from Cyprus to the UK will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

As per the standard practice in this case, the FCDO also advised against all non-essential travel to Cyprus, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country.

The FCDO is not advising those already travelling in Cyprus to leave at this time.

It also called on travellers to follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect themselves and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus.

They should contact their tour operator or airline if they have any questions about their return journey, it said.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
