UK: Eccentric designer Lismore’s spectacular exhibition on display in Coventry

A British designer and environmental activist Daniel Lismore showcased his extraordinary collection on Thursday (Feb. 17) for the first time in the UK as part of Coventry’s City of Culture celebrations.

Daniel Lismore, described as “England’s most eccentric dresser” by Vogue magazine is presenting his acclaimed show “Be Yourself; Everyone Else Is Already Taken” at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in Coventry.

The Herbert museum says on its web site that “The exhibition will examine social, historical and cultural themes central to Lismore’s work and life living as sculpture. He has been a noted advocate of sustainable fashion, which sits at the heart of his artistic practice, a design philosophy that espouses creative re-use, upcycling of materials and reduction of impact on the environment. His relationships with creative communities around the world also inform his work and activism.”

The Coventry-born designer’s exhibition features 50 3D life-sized sculptures modeled on the artist and including a cast of his face, manifestations of his life, according to FAD Magazine.

Lismore’s sculptural ensembles, each fashioned from his personal collection of over 7,000 curiosities including charity-shop finds and yards of vintage fabric and displayed alongside his personal archive of photography, film and found objects.

“The 3D exhibition serves as a tapestry of my life as a living sculpture’’ says Daniel Lismore.

As of Feb. 18, British people will be able to see the eccentric show which was previously held in Iceland and subsequently toured Europe and will be on display until 16 June.

Lismore who has been also an activist for Human Rights and the environment for 20 years, designed costumes for the English National Opera and he dressed celebrities including Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj, Cara Delevingne, and Boy George.

Daniel Lismore is an ambassador of the climate change charity Cool Earth and has worked on Climate Revolution projects.

