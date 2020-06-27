News Local UK Cypriots call upon Foreign Secretary Raab to act against Turkey’s illegal...

UK Cypriots call upon Foreign Secretary Raab to act against Turkey’s illegal drilling

A number of UK Cypriots have written to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking for the British government’s support in stopping Turkey’s illegal activity in the Republic of Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The 16 co-signatories note in their letter that Turkey’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean related to the energy resources in the region are strongly condemned by the international community.

“We find these extremely concerning as this can only lead to the destabilisation of the whole area,” adds the letter.

The UK Cypriots highlight Turkey’s latest threat to carry out illegal drilling within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus. “Turkey is provocatively ignoring the repeated calls to terminate this illegal activity in the Cyprus EEZ and now attempts to conduct new illegal drilling in the southern EEZ continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus,” they write.

“With these dangers in mind we ask for both yourself and the British Government’s help and support to stop Turkey’s illegal action in our motherland country Cyprus which is still divided and under illegal Turkish occupation since the illegal invasion of 1974.

“We call upon our British Government to also increase their efforts and influence on Turkey to recommence new negotiations for a workable and peaceful solution to the Cyprus problem, without any guarantor powers and foreign troops,” add the 16 UK Cypriots in their letter to Mr Raab.

They conclude by expressing their sadness for the loss of lives due to the coronavirus pandemic and they bring to the Foreign Secretary’s attention the estimation that more than 300 Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots in the Uk have passed away due to Covid-19.

The letter is signed by Doros Partasides, Antonis Savvides, Andreas Tambourides, Elissa Xenophontos-Ellinas, Spyros Papacharalambous, Leonidas Leonidou, George Pippas, Nikos Savvides, Tasos Poyatzis, Seraphim Diakou, Stella Dinenis, Yiannis Kouvaros, Spyros Neophytou, Elias Dinenis, Pantelis Demosthenous and Marie Nicholsby.

It has also been brought to the attention of 23 Conservative parliamentarian and the UK High Commissioner in Nicosia.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Turkish drill ship “Yavuz” arrived last April in the exclusive economic zone (ΕΕΖ) of Cyprus, after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European companies. This is the 6th time Turkey attempts to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and TOTAL.

In a statement on May 15, EU Foreign Ministers deplored the fact that Turkey has not yet responded to EU calls to cease such activities and reiterated their call on Ankara to show restraint, refrain from such actions, and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Cyprus, in accordance with international law. EU Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed previous Council and European Council conclusions, notably those of June 2019 and October 2019 on Turkey’s continued illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleCyprus FM – British European Neighbourhood Minister discuss lifting tourism restriction

Top Stories

Local

UK Cypriots call upon Foreign Secretary Raab to act against Turkey’s illegal drilling

Josephine Koumettou -
A number of UK Cypriots have written to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking for the British government’s support in stopping Turkey’s illegal activity in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM – British European Neighbourhood Minister discuss lifting tourism restriction

Josephine Koumettou -
Lifting coronavirus related restrictive measures in tourism and university tuition fees for EU students from 2021 onward were among the matters discussed between Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Man seriously injured in Paphos labour accident

Josephine Koumettou -
A serious labour accident has taken place on Saturday morning in Ayios Georgios in Peyia, philenews reports. According to preliminary information, a worker at a...
Read more
Local

Paphos Municipality and Medochemie install ‘Recyclefish’ at Municipal Baths

Josephine Koumettou -
The Paphos Municipality in collaboration with pharmaceuticals company Medochemie has installed a fish-shaped structure at the Municipal Baths beach to combat the pollution of...
Read more
World

UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low COVID-19 risk countries

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain will ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for COVID-19 , the government said...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus FM – British European Neighbourhood Minister discuss lifting tourism restriction

Josephine Koumettou -
Lifting coronavirus related restrictive measures in tourism and university tuition fees for EU students from 2021 onward were among the matters discussed between Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Man seriously injured in Paphos labour accident

Josephine Koumettou -
A serious labour accident has taken place on Saturday morning in Ayios Georgios in Peyia, philenews reports. According to preliminary information, a worker at a...
Read more
Local

Paphos Municipality and Medochemie install ‘Recyclefish’ at Municipal Baths

Josephine Koumettou -
The Paphos Municipality in collaboration with pharmaceuticals company Medochemie has installed a fish-shaped structure at the Municipal Baths beach to combat the pollution of...
Read more
Local

8 Paphos businesses booked overnight for flouting Coronavirus legislation

Josephine Koumettou -
Police have booked eight businesses in Paphos overnight for non-adherence to measures put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19. According to a police...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros