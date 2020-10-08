News Local UK Cypriots call on London to strongly condemn Thursday's Varosha beach opening

UK Cypriots call on London to strongly condemn Thursday’s Varosha beach opening

The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK has called upon the British Government to publicly, robustly and clearly condemn Turkey’s planned opening on Thursday of Varosha’s beachfront as a breach of international law.

In a letter sent on Wednesday afternoon to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Federation President Christos Karaolis notes that it is “disappointing” that immediately following the UN Secretary General’s efforts to restart negotiations to reunite Cyprus Turkey has decided to illegally re-open a beach area in Varosha, in breach on UN Security Council Resolutions.

“This disregard for international law and UN resolutions, seriously threatens stability in the region as well as prospects for peace on the island,” Karaolis also said.

He then points out to recent statements regarding the intention to unlawfully reopen Varosha by the Turkish Vice President Oktay, President Erdogan’s Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Ersin Tatar, the self-proclaimed ‘prime minister’ of the occupation regime.

As he comments, “these statements have been underestimated (at the very least) or worse, ignored by the International community.”

He stresses that the opening of the Varosha beachfront as announced on 6th October in Ankara by President Erdogan and Mr Tatar is a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789.

He adds that the UN Secretary General has raised his concerns about these illegal moves and the Republic of Cyprus has already protested Turkey’s illegal actions to the Third Committee of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Karaolis then notes that under Raab’s leadership the Foreign Office has articulated a positive vision for the UK’s foreign policy outside the EU and has already imposed sanctions against individuals that are responsible for human rights violations, as well as led the international community response against acts of aggression from other countries.

“To date, and prior to Turkey’s most recent actions, the United Kingdom had expressed its support for UN Security Council Resolutions on Varosha and also ‘made clear’ the UK’s concerns to Turkish officials regarding their announced plans for Varosha.

Given Turkey’s continued disregard for international law, as well as the UK’s Treaty obligations to Cyprus and permanent membership of the UN Security Council, it is now time for our Government’s public response to be more robust and clearer in its condemnation, leaving in no doubt that the United Kingdom considers this action by Turkey a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions on Varosha.

Moreover, we urge our Government to also consider all measures and actions available to uphold International Law and UN Security Council Resolutions,” concludes the letter by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK to Foreign Secretary Raab.

The UK Government had not until late on Wednesday publicly commented on the announcement by President Erdogan and Tatar.

The Cyprus News Agency understands that Mr Raab has been receiving similar communications by pro-Cypriot Members of the British Parliament.

By Annie Charalambous
