UK calls for dialogue and de-escalation between Greece and Turkey

The UK Government has called upon Greece and Turkey to pursue dialogue and de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean, commenting on the rising tension between the two countries.

Asked by the Cyprus News Agency, a Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We urge all our partners in the Eastern Mediterranean to prioritise opportunities for dialogue and pursue de-escalation. The UK has spoken to all parties in these terms recently and will continue to do so. The UK remains committed to working with our international partners in the Eastern Mediterranean to achieve stability and prosperity.”.