UK assurances for British support to talks and Cyprus solution

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides discussed the bilateral relationship and the Cyprus Settlement Process with the UK Foreign Minister for European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton in a telephone call on Wednesday.

London sources said to the Cyprus News Agency that the British minister reiterated that the UK continues to be a strong supporter of a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Morton welcomed the stated readiness of the sides to resume settlement talks and said she looked forward to the resumption of dialogue through the UN process, which the UK stands ready to support.

On the issue of Varosha she underlined the UK’s support for UN Security Council resolutions and the importance of reaching a comprehensive Cyprus Settlement as a matter of urgency to help resolve such complex issues.

Read More: UK offers to de-escalate tensions with Turkey in call with Anastasiades

(CNA)