UK arrivals 7 day quarantine extended to January 10

A weeks’ quarantine directive for UK arrivals in Cyprus has been extended to January 10, following relevant ECDC directives, as the Institute of Neurology and Genetics continues to evaluate whether a variant of covid-19, first discovered in Britain, is circulating here.

A relevant health ministry directive calls for people arriving from the UK to undergo testing at Larnaca and Paphos airports and then remain quarantined in hotels for 7 days with state expenses.

On the 7th day, they will undergo a second test and if negative will continue self-isolation for a further period of three days.

If covid positive either on arrival or on the 7th day, the relevant protocols will be followed.

People under 18 are exempt from this process, but are obliged to remain quarantined in hotels if they live with their parents or guardians or if there is no possibility of self-isolating at their home.