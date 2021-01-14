News World UK allows hospitals to discharge Covid patients into care homes without re-testing

UK allows hospitals to discharge Covid patients into care homes without re-testing

Coronavirus: Labour ministry announcement for elderly

Britain has altered its rules to allow coronavirus patients who have completed 14 days isolation without showing symptoms of COVID-19 to move directly into care homes from hospitals without being re-tested for the disease.

Such individuals were not considered to pose an infection risk, according to guidelines https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/designated-settings-for-people-discharged-to-a-care-home/discharge-into-care-homes-for-people-who-have-tested-positive-for-covid-19 issued late on Wednesday by the government to care homes across the country.

Hospitals previously had to conduct a COVID-19 test on anyone being moved into a care home 48 hours before discharge.

British opposition member of parliament Jonathan Ashworth criticized the move saying it had “potentially tragic consequences.”

“We urge ministers to review this guidance and ensure that no one is discharged into a care home without a COVID test, to protect lives,” Ashworth said in an emailed statement

Over three million Britons have tested positive for COVID-19, with one in 20 people now infected in parts of London. The rapidly spreading disease has threatened to overwhelm the National Health Service (NHS) as hospitals fill up with patients. (Reporting

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkey to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday with Sinovac shot
Next articleMainly cloudy on Thursday, with local rain and isolated storms

Top Stories

Local

Mainly cloudy on Thursday, with local rain and isolated storms

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly cloudy on Thursday with local rain but also isolated storms in certain areas. Frost has covered the top peaks of Troodos mountains, according to...
Read more
World

UK allows hospitals to discharge Covid patients into care homes without re-testing

Annie Charalambous -
Britain has altered its rules to allow coronavirus patients who have completed 14 days isolation without showing symptoms of COVID-19 to move directly into...
Read more
World

Turkey to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday with Sinovac shot

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey will start countrywide COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday beginning with health workers, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday shortly after Sinovac's vaccine was granted...
Read more
Local

227 new cases, six deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of six persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 163,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Thursday, 14 January 2021:   LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30 Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Municipal Hall Ypsonas...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkey to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday with Sinovac shot

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey will start countrywide COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday beginning with health workers, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday shortly after Sinovac's vaccine was granted...
Read more
World

National Guard fill the Capitol during impeachment hearings

gavriella -
As the House of Representatives gathered on Wednesday (January 13) to consider impeaching Donald J. Trump for his role in an assault on American...
Read more
World

Health Minister: Germany in one of the hardest phases of the pandemic

gavriella -
Germany is living through one of the hardest phases of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday (January 13). "The numbers of...
Read more
World

YouTube suspends Trump’s channel after violating policy on inciting violence

Annie Charalambous -
Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Wednesday it has suspended Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence after last week's assault on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros