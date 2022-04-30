NewsWorldUK: 34 confirmed hepatitis cases in children since Monday

UK: 34 confirmed hepatitis cases in children since Monday

222
222

The UK Health Security Agency has identified 34 confirmed hepatitis cases in children since Monday, bringing the total number to 145 amid a series of unexplained cases among children around the world.

The agency said 10 children had received liver transplants but nonehad died.

Findings suggested that the rise in sudden cases in children may be linked to a common cold virus known as an adenovirus, the UKHSA said, adding that the agency was also investigating other possible infections, including COVID-19 or an environmental cause.

The increase in infections comes after the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported around 190 unexplained cases of severe hepatitis in children around the world.

The outbreak was first reported this month in Britain, mostly in children under 10, and has been since identified in at least 12 countries worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, 17 children have needed liver transplants as a result of the recent cases, and one has died.

Symptoms of hepatitis include dark urine, yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, light-coloured stools and joint pain.

There is no specific treatment to cure hepatitis but drugs can help to reduce inflammation and other symptoms.

(Reuters)

By george
Previous articleRapid Antigen Testing Units on Sunday, May 1
Next articleDollar dips, U.S. stocks tumble on inflation concerns

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros