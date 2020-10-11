News World UAE official says Turkish base in Qatar destabilises region

UAE official says Turkish base in Qatar destabilises region

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, mostly deserted, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tarek Fahmy/File Photo

Turkey‘s army in Qatar is an element of instability in the Gulf region, a senior official of the United Arab Emirates has said, adding that it contributed to negative polarisation.

The UAE and its Arab allies have imposed a boycott on Qatar since mid-2017 and had demanded that Doha close a Turkish military base, among their conditions for ending the rift. Abu Dhabi and Ankara also back opposing sides in Libya’s conflict.

“The Turkish military presence in the Arab Gulf is an emergency,” Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s state minister for foreign affairs, said on Twitter on Saturday.

“It reinforces polarisation, and it does not take into account the sovereignty of states and the interests of the Gulf countries and its people.”

The United States, seeking a united Gulf front against Iran, has tried to resolve the row in which Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and non-Gulf Egypt severed political, trade and travel links with Qatar over accusations that it backs militants and is cosying up to regional foe Iran.

Doha, which hosts the region’s largest U.S. military base, denies the accusations and says the boycott aims to impinge on its sovereignty.

On Sept. 9, the State Department’s top diplomat for the Middle East, David Schenker, said there may be some progress in resolving the rift within weeks, citing signs of “flexibility in negotiations”, ahead of U.S. elections.

Diplomats and Gulf sources have confirmed talks between Riyadh and Doha after negotiations that broke down early this year, but there have been no signs yet of a breakthrough.

In a recent documentary on Al Jazeera television, Qatar’s state minister for defence accused boycotting nations of having planned to invade Qatar, a charge they have denied in the past.

Riyadh’s former intelligence chief, in televised remarks this month, described Qatar as a “tick on a camel”. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleClear skies on Sunday morning, local cloud in the afternoon
Next articleLatest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Top Stories

World

Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

Annie Charalambous -
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has said "the only way" he could lose to President Donald Trump was through "chicanery," before clarifying that...
Read more
Local

Paphos police find dead man in parked car

Annie Charalambous -
Paphos police late on Saturday found a 29-year-old man from Georgia unconscious in a parked car and transferred him to the coastal town's general...
Read more
World

Apple’s new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in U.K.

Annie Charalambous -
Apple Inc's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday, citing industry insiders. The iPhone,...
Read more
World

Nagorno-Karabakh truce under severe strain as both sides allege violations

Annie Charalambous -
A Russian-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was under severe strain on Sunday a day after it was agreed, with Azerbaijan and Armenia accusing each...
Read more
Local

Guns, drugs, cash confiscated from Nicosia home

Annie Charalambous -
Police have arrested two men, aged 42 and 43, after guns, drugs and a large amount of cash were confiscated around midnight on Saturday...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

Annie Charalambous -
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has said "the only way" he could lose to President Donald Trump was through "chicanery," before clarifying that...
Read more
World

Apple’s new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in U.K.

Annie Charalambous -
Apple Inc's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday, citing industry insiders. The iPhone,...
Read more
World

Nagorno-Karabakh truce under severe strain as both sides allege violations

Annie Charalambous -
A Russian-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was under severe strain on Sunday a day after it was agreed, with Azerbaijan and Armenia accusing each...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More than 36.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,067,766​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros