UAE Foreign Minister in Cyprus for working visit

United Arab Emirates Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is in Cyprus for a visit in a bid to prepare President Nicos Anastasiades’ official visit to Abu Dhabi early in 2022.

He is meeting his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides (pictured) in Limassol on Monday afternoon before a working dinner which is also to be attended by the President, according to the CNA.

The Ministers will discuss, inter alia, the next steps towards the development of the relations between the UAE and Cyprus and the state of play in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

As well as the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf, the joint effort and specific actions aiming to strengthen the further widening of the regional cooperation and security.

The Cyprus problem and Turkey’s illegal actions in the fenced-off city of Varosha and the Cyprus exclusive economic zone are also on the agenda.

And so are regional and international issues as well as the relations between the EU and the UAE.

By Annie Charalambous
