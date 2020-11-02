News World U.S. whistle-blower Edward Snowden to seek Russian citizenship

U.S. whistle-blower Edward Snowden to seek Russian citizenship

FILE PHOTO: Edward Snowden speaks via video link during a news conference in New York City, U.S. September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

U.S. whistle-blower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son in an era of pandemics and closed borders, he said on Monday.

Snowden’s wife, Lindsay, is expecting a child in late December, the RIA news agency cited Anatoly Kucherena, his Russian lawyer, as saying.

Snowden, 37, fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the U.S. National Security Agency where he was a contractor.

U.S. authorities have for years wanted Snowden returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges brought in 2013.

“After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son. That’s why, in this era of pandemics and closed borders, we’re applying for dual US-Russian citizenship,” Snowden wrote on Twitter.

“Lindsay and I will remain Americans, raising our son with all the values of the America we love — including the freedom to speak his mind. And I look forward to the day I can return to the States, so the whole family can be reunited.

Our greatest wish is that, wherever our son lives, he feels at home.”

Russia has already granted Snowden permanent residency rights, his lawyer said last month, a vital step towards Russian citizenship.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in August he was considering a pardon for Snowden. Trump is running for a second presidential term against Democratic challenger Joe Biden at elections on Tuesday.

Snowden keeps a low profile in Russia. He has praised the country’s natural beauty and the warmth of its people, while using social media to criticise government policy from time to time. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEpidemiologists propose additional covid-prevention measures
Next articleBritish woman cuts husband with broken glass after big argument

Top Stories

Local

55-year-old missing (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 55-year old TALAT NEVZAT, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Limassol, since 20 October, 2020. NEVZAT...
Read more
Local

DIKO submits 11 proposals to combat corruption

gavriella -
The Democratic Party (DIKO) submitted 11 proposals in order to combat corruption. Specifically: Unobstructed access of the Auditor General’s office to all documents and elements...
Read more
Local

Relocation of Peristerona Police Station

gavriella -
The public is informed that renovation and expansion work at the Peristerona Police Station has been completed and as of today Monday 2 November,...
Read more
Local

50 years average age of COVID-19 hospitalized patients

gavriella -
It is worth noting that on 24 October, day when the last epidemiological bulleting of the Health Ministry was issued, 33 people with COVID-19...
Read more
Local

2,000 fine for illegal hunter on first day of new hunting season

gavriella -
On the first day of the new hunting season, the Game Service booked three hunters for three separate incidents, while one of them was...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Virus concerns causing mental fatigue, says Tsitsipas

Annie Charalambous -
The severely depleted tennis calendar in 2020 reduced the physical burden on players but the mental fatigue has been unusual amid the health concerns...
Read more
World

Ryanair posts first summer loss in decades

Annie Charalambous -
Ryanair on Monday posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in 30 years as COVID-19 restrictions pulverized demand and...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
More than 46.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,198,168​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Britain’s Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, British media reported late on Sunday citing Kensington...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros