NewsLocalU.S. Undersecretary Nuland condemns Varosha announcement

U.S. Undersecretary Nuland condemns Varosha announcement

Returning from recess

In congressional testimony, U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland on Wednesday  condemned the Turkish Cypriot sides’ announcement of a partial reopening of the abandoned town of Varosha in divided Cyprus.

The announcement paves the way for potential resettlement, ratcheting up U.S. criticism.

Moreover, a senior U.S. diplomat has said that President Joe Biden is committed to maintaining sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for buying Russian S-400 missile defenses.

And that he would impose further sanctions if Ankara bought additional major arms systems from Moscow.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBritain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever
Next articleInvestigation report’s findings on ‘’Os Dame’’ clashes to be released soon

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros