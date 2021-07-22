U.S. Undersecretary Nuland condemns Varosha announcement

In congressional testimony, U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland on Wednesday condemned the Turkish Cypriot sides’ announcement of a partial reopening of the abandoned town of Varosha in divided Cyprus.

The announcement paves the way for potential resettlement, ratcheting up U.S. criticism.

Moreover, a senior U.S. diplomat has said that President Joe Biden is committed to maintaining sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for buying Russian S-400 missile defenses.

And that he would impose further sanctions if Ankara bought additional major arms systems from Moscow.