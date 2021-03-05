News World U.S., UK suspend tariffs in bid to settle aircraft row

U.S., UK suspend tariffs in bid to settle aircraft row

Boeing's 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

The United States have agreed to a four-month suspension of retaliatory tariffs imposed on British goods such as Scotch whisky over a long-running aircraft subsidy row, with both sides pledging to use the time to resolve the dispute.

The U.S. administration under former President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Scotch whisky and other European Union food, wine and spirits, which the industry says have put its future at risk.

The multi-billion dollar tit-for-tat tariff battle involving the United States, the European Union and Britain relates to a long-running row over state subsidies for plane makers Airbus and Boeing. Britain is party to the dispute as a former member of the EU and maker of key Airbus components.

“The United Kingdom and the United States are undertaking a four-month tariff suspension to ease the burden on industry and take a bold, joint step towards resolving the longest running disputes at the World Trade Organization,” a joint statement said late on Thursday.

“This will allow time to focus on negotiating a balanced settlement to the disputes, and begin seriously addressing the challenges posed by new entrants to the civil aviation market from non-market economies, such as China.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the decision would give both sides time to work out a solution.

“It was meant to de-escalate the issue and create space for a negotiated settlement to the Airbus and Boeing disputes,” she told a White House briefing.

The tariff truce is separate from broader U.S.-UK talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement, but sends a positive signal about those discussions. Psaki declined to say if the U.S.-UK tariff deal foreshadowed a similar truce with Brussels.

Britain and the United States were hoping to reach a trade deal before the expiration of fast-track trade promotion authority granted to the U.S. federal government by Congress in July. To hit that deadline, U.S. trade officials would have to notify Congress about a likely trade deal sometime in April.

‘LOSE-LOSE’ TARIFFS

Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell welcomed the suspension of what he called “lose-lose tariffs” and said the company supports all efforts to reach an agreement.

U.S. planemaker Boeing said: “A negotiated settlement will allow the industry to move forward with a genuinely global level playing field for aviation.”

Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker and Talisker whisky, said a permanent solution would help safeguard thousands of jobs across Scotland and the rest of Britain.

The agreement to lift tariffs is temporary and applies only to UK goods. U.S. tariffs will continue to apply to EU goods, according to a U.S. administration official.

A British official described it as a “real win” which justified a British decision to diverge from EU policy after Brexit and ditch tariffs in hopes of reaching an agreement with the Trump administration before it left office.

At the time, the EU questioned whether Britain had the legal right to keep those tariffs in place after leaving the bloc.

“I am delighted to say that our American allies – under their new President and his hard-working staff at the U.S. Trade Representative – have embraced our move to seek a fair settlement,” she said.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s top trade nominee, Katherine Tai, is headed to confirmation by the full Senate next week.

She told the Senate Finance Committee last month that Washington had completed four rounds of negotiations with Britain since announcing the start of talks. She said she would make it a priority to resolve the aircraft subsidy dispute.

Tai, asked if she would prioritise an agreement with Britain, told the committee in written responses to questions released this week that Britain was “an important trading partner and ally”.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States welcomed Thursday’s decision but said it was disappointed that British tariffs on U.S. whiskey relating to a separate dispute over steel were still being applied.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus to let in Brits with COVID vaccine from May 1
Next articlePope Francis travels to Iraq

Top Stories

Local

Gender pay gap in Cyprus is 10,4%, special video on Women’s Day shows

Annie Charalambous -
On the occasion of International Women`s Day on Monday, a special video has been created addressed to all citizens with a special focus on...
Read more
Local

Total of 2,340 coronavirus cases diagnosed in Cyprus in last 14 days

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 2,340 cases were diagnosed in Cyprus in the last 14 days -   that is from February 17 to March 2, according...
Read more
Local

EU’s Borrell in Cyprus for talks on upcoming informal summit on divided island

Annie Charalambous -
Visiting EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is meeting Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades around 10 am on Friday. Their talks...
Read more
Local

Turks try to change status quo in mixed Pyla through illegal water supply network

Annie Charalambous -
The Turkish side seems to be trying to change the status quo of the mixed village of Pyla in Larnaca district through the setting-up...
Read more
Local

Opposition party protests changed position on protected turtle habitat beaches

Annie Charalambous -
Opposition Akel party on Friday protested against the changed position by authorities to now allow two Natura 2000 protected beach areas in Paphos district...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK’s Boohoo urged to link fashion bosses’ bonuses to improved worker rights

Annie Charalambous -
Fashion brand Boohoo should link bosses' hefty bonuses to improved workers' rights instead of simply chasing growth, British lawmakers said on Friday, following reports...
Read more
World

EMA starts rolling review of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

gavriella -
EMA’s Human Medicines Committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac), a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology...
Read more
World

Britain’s Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in...
Read more
in-cyprus

Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Annie Charalambous -
Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros