News World U.S. State Dept expects Blinken, Turkish foreign minister to chat

U.S. State Dept expects Blinken, Turkish foreign minister to chat

US continues to support comprehensive settlement in Cyprus

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to speak with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the coming days, a State Department spokesman said late on Wednesday.

But the spokesman also reiterated that American policy opposing Turkey‘s Russian S-400 missiles remains unchanged.

“I would expect the secretary and his Turkish counterpart will have an opportunity to chat, to connect in the coming days, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Asked whether the United States is considering Turkey‘s recent suggestion that it may not need to make the Russian S-400 missile defense systems operational all the time, Price said Washington’s policy remained unchanged.

“Russian S-400s are incompatible with NATO equipment, they threaten the security of NATO technology, and they’re inconsistent with Turkey‘s commitments as a NATO ally,” Price said.

Turkey‘s defense minister, Hulusi Akar, was cited on Tuesday as saying that Turkey would propose only partially activating its S-400s in negotiations with the United States, which sanctioned Ankara over the air defense systems in December.

Price did not say whether Washington would consider the proposal, reiterating that the U.S. policy remains the same and that Washington continues to urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system.

Turkey is a long-standing and valued NATO ally. … We seek cooperation on common priorities, and as with any ally, we engage in dialogue to address disagreements,” Price said.

Washington sanctioned Ankara for acquiring the S-400s on grounds they threaten its advanced F-35 fighter jets and are incompatible with shared NATO defenses, something that Turkey rejects. Turkey says the systems will stand independently from NATO defenses.

Since Democrat Joe Biden was elected U.S. president, Ankara has said it wants better ties and again proposed an S-400 joint working group. Washington has repeatedly rejected that and says sanctions will remain until Turkey no longer possesses the missiles.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice cannot find evidence into Tuesday’s attempted murder in Nicosia
Next articleUK doing everything to ensure people can have summer vacations

Top Stories

Local

Police arrest man who killed wife, son in Ergates village – UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Police arrested around 10:30am on Thursday a 58-year-old Greek Cypriot man who earlier in the day knifed to death in their home in Ergates...
Read more
World

Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic

Annie Charalambous -
A Greek tragedy threatened to befall Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open on Thursday before the fifth seed steadied to fend off local wildcard...
Read more
World

U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

Annie Charalambous -
The United States have called on Turkey to immediately release philanthropist and human rights activist Osman Kavala who has been detained for more than three years...
Read more
Local

Eleven cases of driving under the influence of drugs within just one week

Annie Charalambous -
Police are investigating a total of 11 cases of driving under the influence of drugs recorded within only one week of inspections, Philenews reported...
Read more
Local

Nicosia fully prepared to counter Turkish unacceptable proposals on Cyprus settlement

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia can only accept a Cyprus reunification agreement based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal system and is fully prepared to counter any other unacceptable...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic

Annie Charalambous -
A Greek tragedy threatened to befall Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open on Thursday before the fifth seed steadied to fend off local wildcard...
Read more
World

U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

Annie Charalambous -
The United States have called on Turkey to immediately release philanthropist and human rights activist Osman Kavala who has been detained for more than three years...
Read more
World

UK doing everything to ensure people can have summer vacations

Annie Charalambous -
The British government is doing "everything we can" to ensure the public can get a summer holiday this year but could not provide certainty...
Read more
World

WHO says yes to AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65 years old

gavriella -
The World Health Organization said “yes” to the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 years of age and released its instructions on the issue. WHO...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros