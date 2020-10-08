News World U.S. senators urge sanctions on Turkey over Russian missile system

U.S. senators urge sanctions on Turkey over Russian missile system

Trump: we are looking at sanctions against Turkey over S-400 missile deal

A Republican and a Democratic U.S. senator called on Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s administration to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft system, after a report that Turkey may be planning a comprehensive test.

Republican James Lankford and Democrat Chris Van Hollen wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking about the report and saying that Washington’s failure to act more decisively about the S-400 purchase had “emboldened” Turkey‘s government.

Turkey bought a batch of the missile systems from Russia last year, leading to its suspension by Washington from the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet program. The United States has said Turkey risks U.S. sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s, but has not yet imposed them.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Turkey was planning to conduct a comprehensive test of the S-400 missile-defense system, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHarris, Pence clash over Trump’s virus response at U.S. VP debate
Next articleBA to bid farewell to ‘Queen of the Skies’ with rare dual take off

Top Stories

World

EasyJet says pandemic causes annual loss of over $1 billion

Annie Charalambous -
British airline easyJet warned it would report an annual loss of as much as 845 million pounds ($1.09 billion), its first ever, and said...
Read more
Local

New road accident leaves 18-year-old man very seriously injured

Annie Charalambous -
An 18-year-old man on Thursday was in very serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after his motorcycle hit a double-cab truck going on the...
Read more
Local

Warning over high concentration of dust in the air

Annie Charalambous -
High concentration of dust in the air was observed on Thursday, following measurements by the Air Quality Monitoring Network which is under the jurisdiction...
Read more
Local

Ten citizens, four establishments booked over violation of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 10 citizens and 4 establishments all across Cyprus for violations of covid-19 preventive measures over the past 24 hours. They had carried...
Read more
Photos

“Pavlos did it. My son!”

Andreas Nicolaides -
Magda Fyssa mother of anti-racist Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed in 2013 by Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias, reacts after a trial of leaders and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

EasyJet says pandemic causes annual loss of over $1 billion

Annie Charalambous -
British airline easyJet warned it would report an annual loss of as much as 845 million pounds ($1.09 billion), its first ever, and said...
Read more
World

BA to bid farewell to ‘Queen of the Skies’ with rare dual take off

Annie Charalambous -
British Airways will bid farewell to its final London-based Boeing 747s on Thursday with a rare synchronised dual take off for the "Queen of...
Read more
World

Harris, Pence clash over Trump’s virus response at U.S. VP debate

Annie Charalambous -
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their...
Read more
World

Greek Court: Golden Dawn crime group ‘wearing cloak of political party’

gavriella -
The Athens Court of Appeals on Wednesday delivered a guilty verdict for seven members of far-right Golden Dawn's leadership, finding that they had run...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros