U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on controversial abortion rights bill

NewsWorldU.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on controversial abortion rights bill

File Photo: Protesters React Outside The U.s. Supreme Court After The Leak Of A Draft Opinion Preparing For A Majority Of The Court To Overturn The Roe V. Wade Abortion Rights Decision In Washington
The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law on Wednesday in reaction to the leaked draft decision indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

“Every American will see how every senator stands,” Schumer said during a news conference with state leaders in New York. Republicans “can’t duck it anymore. Republicans have tried to duck it,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said late on Sunday.

The Democrat said he will file cloture on Monday and the 100-seat chamber will vote on the bill on Wednesday.

Schumer called the draft decision an “abomination,” noting that a majority of Americans want to preserve the right to have an abortion and women’s heath care.

“Choice should not be up to a handful of right-wing justices. Choice should not be up to a handful of right-wing politicians. It’s a woman’s right. Plain and simple,” he said.

Last week a draft decision was leaked showing a majority of the country’s top court would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the legal precedent ensuring abortion access for Americans. Read full story

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
