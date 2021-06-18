U.S. says no resolution struck on S400s during Biden-Erdogan meeting

NewsWorldU.S. says no resolution struck on S400s during Biden-Erdogan meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan were not able to find a solution during their meeting earlier this week on the long-standing dispute between the two NATO allies over Ankara’s purchase of Russian defense missile systems.

This is what Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan has said, adding that there was a commitment to continue the dialogue on the issue. And that the teams from both countries would be following up on that.

Turkey and the United States have been at odds over a host of issues including Ankara’s purchase of Russian weaponry, policy differences in Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean and expectations for a breakthrough in first face-to-face meeting between Erdogan and Biden were slim.

The two leaders sounded upbeat after their meeting although they did not announce what concrete progress they made.

One potential area of cooperation has been Afghanistan, where Ankara has offered to guard and operate Kabul airport after U.S. and NATO forces withdraw in coming weeks.

By Annie Charalambous
