NewsWorldU.S. report on UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

U.S. report on UFOs leaves sightings unexplained

6405UO-USA-UFOS_O_
A major U.S. government report on UFOs released on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial nature. Libby Hogan reports.

A highly anticipated U.S government report on UFOs was released on Friday, but the overarching message was – a lack of data

By gavriella
Previous articleOver one million Sydneysiders under stay-at-home orders due to Covid

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros