Photos U.S. President Joe Biden receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine 

U.S. President Joe Biden receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, in Newark, Delaware, U.S. December 21, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Leah Millis

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Medics celebrate before receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Andreas Nicolaides -
Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov...
Read more
Photos

Nor’easter storm in New York City

Andreas Nicolaides -
Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy", falls during a nor'easter storm snowfall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough...
Read more
Photos

Humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia

Andreas Nicolaides -
An Ethiopian boy who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gestures in the Hamdayet village, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan December 15, 2020....
Read more
Photos

Party before lock down in London

Andreas Nicolaides -
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of the coronavirus...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros