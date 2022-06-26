U.s. President Biden Touches Down In Munich For G7 Summit

U.S. President Joe Biden touched down in Munich on Saturday night (June 25) ahead of a three-day G7 summit that will focus primarily on the Ukraine crisis.

Leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan meet on Sunday (June 26) at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian mountains, aiming to increase pressure on Russia whose actions in Ukraine have created food and energy shortages across the globe.

Biden and his G7 counterparts will agree on an import ban on new gold from Russia as they broaden sanctions against Moscow for its war against Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

G7 leaders are also set to discuss setting up a climate club to better coordinate carbon pricing and other schemes for reducing emissions.

Nearly 20,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure security at the summit.