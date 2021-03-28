News World U.S. food banks under overwhelming pressure with COVID-19 cases topping 30.2 mln

U.S. food banks under overwhelming pressure with COVID-19 cases topping 30.2 mln

7606CC-USA-CORONAVIRUS_DATA_UPDATE

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 30.2 million on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 30,218,004, with a total of 548,825 deaths, as of 19:29 Eastern Standard Time (EST), according to the CSSE tally.

The untamed pandemic has brought huge impact on the U.S. economy and there is a surge of people struggling to make ends meet.

Local media reported that the number of the unemployed and people living on relief fund has skyrocketed amid the continuously worsening pandemic despite many a rescue plan enacted. Multiple charity organizations said they are running out of capacity as there are too many people applying for relief.

In New York, the largest food pantry namely La Jornada in Flushing, Queens is overwhelmed by demand.

Pedro Rodriguez, La Jornada’s founder and executive director, said that the food pantry has been aiding over 12,000 households living in the community weekly since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, which is stressful as they started by helping only 25 per week.

He said that they feel powerless as there are more and more people coming to get food and the line is stretching down for 20 blocks, but the organization is falling short for food supplies.

It is pointed out by local media that it’s not a long-term solution to the social problems by depending solely on charity organizations. Bringing the pandemic under control is the only way to get society functioning again.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleYoung man falls into a cliff to save his dog
Next articleOne dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

gavriella -
One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a...
Read more
World

Halix factory approved for the production of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in Leiden

gavriella -
The company logo is pictured at the Halix facility, a day after the factory has been approved for the production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine...
Read more
World

Kill the Bill demonstration held in Manchester after Bristol unrest

gavriella -
Kill the Bill demonstration held in Manchester after Bristol unrest Dozens of people attend a Kill the Bill demonstration in Manchester to protest at the...
Read more
World

Building collapse in Cairo leaves five dead

gavriella -
Five people were killed and 24 others injured when a Cairo apartment building collapsed in the early hours of Saturday (March 27), Egyptian state...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros