News World U.S. federal agency greenlights Biden's presidential transition

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on Monday told Joe Biden it was ready to begin the formal presidential transition process for him.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy told Biden in a letter that she was prepared to make “post-election resources and services available” for Biden’s transition to the White House, stressing that despite “recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results,” she made her decision “independently, based on the law and available facts.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on the same day that he was recommending that the GSA “do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols,” and that he had directed his team to facilitate Biden’s transition, although he still didn’t concede defeat.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!” Trump said, referring to a series of legal actions his campaign launched in multiple states aimed at overturning the election results.

He added, however, that to allow the transition to start was “in the best interest of our Country.”

(Reuters)

By gavriella
