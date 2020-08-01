News World U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27

U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27

A couple wearing face masks walks during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by at least 1,453 late on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since May 27, to reach a total of 153,882, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. cases rose by at least 66,986 to a total of 4.58 million with some local governments yet to report.

The rise in deaths was the biggest one-day increase since fatalities rose by 1,484 on May 27.

For July, U.S. cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69%, and deaths rose by 25,770, or 20%. In June cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322.

Meanwhile, two major drug companies will supply the U.S. government with 100 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, according to an announcement by the Trump administration.

The nation’s top health agency predicted that fatalities would rise in the coming weeks.

The agreement calls for the U.S. government to pay French drug maker Sanofi and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1 billion to supply it with enough vaccines for 50 million people, with the option to buy another 500 million doses.

The purchase falls under the Trump administration’s so-called Operation Warp Speed, intended to rush a COVID-19 vaccine to the market by the end of 2020.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece extends mask-wearing requirement as coronavirus infections flare up
Next articleUK now upgraded on Cyprus’ coronavirus risk assessment list

Top Stories

World

Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Annie Charalambous -
Hurricane Isaias strengthened slightly as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida and was expected to approach the southeast of the...
Read more
World

NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for weekend return

Annie Charalambous -
The two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's new Crew Drago are due to return on Sunday after a...
Read more
Local

Heath Ministry clarifies where mask-wearing is mandatory

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has made mask-wearing compulsory in all indoor public spaces and the Health Ministry on Saturday clarified exactly where this new coronavirus preventive measure...
Read more
Local

Cyprus House plenum refuses to ratify EU-Canada trade agreement

Annie Charalambous -
The House plenum has refused to ratify the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the European Union and Canada. After a long debate on...
Read more
Local

Five new coronavirus outbreaks detected, all in Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry on Saturday announced five new coronavirus cases out of a total of 990 tests processed overnight. All five cases detected are...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

Annie Charalambous -
Hurricane Isaias strengthened slightly as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida and was expected to approach the southeast of the...
Read more
World

NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for weekend return

Annie Charalambous -
The two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's new Crew Drago are due to return on Sunday after a...
Read more
World

Greece extends mask-wearing requirement as coronavirus infections flare up

Annie Charalambous -
Greece will make mask-wearing compulsory in all indoor public spaces and also in outdoor spaces where proper social distancing cannot be observed, its deputy civil...
Read more
World

As workers sweat, pressure grows on employers to turn down the heat

Annie Charalambous -
After a survey of more than 1,600 outdoor workers and slum dwellers in Vietnam's steamy cities revealed two-thirds experienced symptoms of heat exhaustion during...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros