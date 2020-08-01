U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by at least 1,453 late on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since May 27, to reach a total of 153,882, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. cases rose by at least 66,986 to a total of 4.58 million with some local governments yet to report.

The rise in deaths was the biggest one-day increase since fatalities rose by 1,484 on May 27.

For July, U.S. cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69%, and deaths rose by 25,770, or 20%. In June cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322.

Meanwhile, two major drug companies will supply the U.S. government with 100 million doses of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, according to an announcement by the Trump administration.

The nation’s top health agency predicted that fatalities would rise in the coming weeks.

The agreement calls for the U.S. government to pay French drug maker Sanofi and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline up to $2.1 billion to supply it with enough vaccines for 50 million people, with the option to buy another 500 million doses.

The purchase falls under the Trump administration’s so-called Operation Warp Speed, intended to rush a COVID-19 vaccine to the market by the end of 2020.