News World U.S. coronavirus deaths near 140,000 as outbreak worsens

U.S. coronavirus deaths near 140,000 as outbreak worsens

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus are near 140,000 as cases continued to rise in 43 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

Since late June, the United States has seen a resurgence in new cases and now, six weeks later, deaths have also begun rising, according to a weekly Reuters analysis of state and county data.

America is losing about 5,000 people to the virus every week. By contrast, neighboring Canada has reported total deaths of 8,800 since the pandemic started.

In just one week, the United States records about as many deaths as the 5,600 lives Sweden has lost since the pandemic began earlier this year.

In the hardest-hit U.S. counties, officials are running out of places to store bodies as their morgues fill up.

Arizona’s Maricopa County, home to the state’s largest city, Phoenix, is bringing in 14 coolers to hold up to 280 bodies and more than double morgue capacity ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus fatalities, officials said on Thursday.

In Texas, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County have acquired five refrigerated trailers to store up to 180 bodies.

The appearance of such mobile morgues has fed the sense in some Southern states that the pandemic appears to be spinning out of control.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHealth officials cautious over easing restrictions on mass-gatherings
Next articleNetanyahu’s corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests

Top Stories

Local

Paphos Bishop’s limo bumps into police patrol car

Annie Charalambous -
The limousine of Paphos Bishop Georgios on Sunday crashed with a police patrol on the Tsada-Polis Chrysochou road. No one was injured but the vehicles...
Read more
Local

Cyprus ready to welcome more tourists, Transport Minister says

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus is ready to welcome more tourists taking all precautionary measures against COVID-19, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Sunday. The Minister also told reporters...
Read more
World

Germany’s Merkel warns of summit failure on EU recovery fund

Annie Charalambous -
European Union leaders toiled in search of a corona virus stimulus deal for a third day on Sunday but German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the...
Read more
Local

Health Minister urges no corona-virus protection complacency

Annie Charalambous -
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Sunday said that an increase in Covid-19 cases was expected and inevitable after the opening of the holiday island’s...
Read more
Local

Woman,19, dies of serious injuries nine days after collision

Annie Charalambous -
A 19-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a car accident on the Limassol–Platres road nine days ago has succumbed to her injuries. Police announced...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Germany’s Merkel warns of summit failure on EU recovery fund

Annie Charalambous -
European Union leaders toiled in search of a corona virus stimulus deal for a third day on Sunday but German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the...
Read more
World

TikTok considers London and other locations for headquarters

Annie Charalambous -
TikTok has been in discussions with the UK government over the past few months to locate its headquarters in London, a source familiar with the matter...
Read more
World

Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests

Annie Charalambous -
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's graft trial resumed on Sunday after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of...
Read more
World

EU extends COVID recovery plan summit to Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
European Union leaders failed to agree on a massive stimulus fund to revive their coronavirus-hammered economies on Saturday after two days of fraught negotiations,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros