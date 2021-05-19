NewsWorldU.S. condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic

U.S. condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic

Lawyers wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during a gathering to show solidarity with Palestinian people and to protest against Israel, at Galatasaray Square in central Istanbul, Turkey May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

The United States have strongly condemned recent comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Jewish people as anti-Semitic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence,” Price said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere,” he said.

Price did not specify which Erdogan remarks the United States considered anti-Semitic. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Erdogan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has criticized Israel for conducting air strikes on Gaza and called it a “terror state” after Israeli police fired rubber bullets at rock-throwing Palestinians in Jerusalem.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
