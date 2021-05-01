U.S. citizens among those killed in Israeli festival disaster

NewsWorldU.S. citizens among those killed in Israeli festival disaster

Ultra Orthodox Jews stand next to left over belongings on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

A number of U.S. citizens are among the dozens killed or injured in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival in Israel, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.

At least 45 people were crushed to death and more than 100 injured in the disaster on the slopes of Israel’s Mount Meron, which occurred overnight between Thursday and Friday.

“We can confirm that multiple U.S. citizens were among the casualties,” the spokesperson said, and casualties included both dead and injured.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said  that he had learned of the death of two Canadians in the disaster.

The Israeli Health Ministry said 32 of the dead had been identified by late yesterday. The identification process paused for 24 hours in observance of the Jewish Sabbath and would resume this evening.

More than 20 of the injured remained in hospital.

REUTERS

By Constantinos Tsintas
