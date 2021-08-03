NewsWorldU.S. advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, U.S. Virgin Islands

FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the sea near Athens, Greece, during the official reopening of beaches to the public following the easing of measures against the spread of COVID-19, May 8, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned late on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places.

Other locations being raised to the CDC’s “Level 4: Avoid Travel” include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, the Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said.

Similarly, the State Department on Monday raised its advisories to “Level 4 – Do Not  Travel” for destinations including Curacao, the French West Indies, Greece, Ireland, Kazakhstan and the Marshall Islands.

In early April, the State Department listed 34 countries as “Level Four: Do Not Travel,” and then added more than 100 countries to better align with CDC ratings.

After taking many countries off its highest warning level since June, the United States has been adding more countries back because of rising COVID-19 cases. It currently lists about 90 at the highest warning level.

By Annie Charalambous
