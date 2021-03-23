News World U.N. rights office urges Turkey to reverse decision on women's pact

U.N. rights office urges Turkey to reverse decision on women’s pact

2221WD-TURKEY-WOMEN_ERDOGAN_UN_O_

The United Nations human rights office called on Turkey on Tuesday (March 23) to reverse its decision to withdraw from an international treaty aimed at combating violence against women.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s government on Saturday (March 20) withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey’s biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women’s rights.

“Turkey played an active role in negotiating the Convention, which was adopted in Istanbul, and was the first State to ratify it in March 2012, which makes its decision to abandon it now all the more shocking”, Liz Throssell, U.N. human rights spokeswoman told a news briefing.

She also voiced concern at opposition politicians and activists being detained. “Vaguely defined terrorism-related charges continue to be brought to target and silence perceived critics”, she said.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleChicago suburb to be first U.S. city to pay reparations to Black residents
Next articleBishop of Limassol Athanasios tests positive to COVID-19

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

France’s Macron: vaccination campaign at heart of COVID-19 battle

gavriella -
President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (March 23) sought to bring more urgency into France's vaccination campaign while visiting a vaccination centre in the north. France...
Read more
World

Chicago suburb to be first U.S. city to pay reparations to Black residents

gavriella -
Decades ago, in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Cordelia Clark ran a restaurant out of her kitchen and parked cabs for her taxi company...
Read more
World

European shares edge higher, as Turkey-exposed banks fall

Annie Charalambous -
European stocks eked out gains by the closing bell on Monday evening after automakers resumed their rally, while banks fell after a slump in Turkey's...
Read more
World

U.S. health agency questions robustness of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trial data

Annie Charalambous -
AstraZeneca Plc may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale U.S. trial, a U.S. health...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros