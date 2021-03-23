U.N. rights office urges Turkey to reverse decision on women’s pact

The United Nations human rights office called on Turkey on Tuesday (March 23) to reverse its decision to withdraw from an international treaty aimed at combating violence against women.

President Tayyip Erdogan’s government on Saturday (March 20) withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey’s biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women’s rights.

“Turkey played an active role in negotiating the Convention, which was adopted in Istanbul, and was the first State to ratify it in March 2012, which makes its decision to abandon it now all the more shocking”, Liz Throssell, U.N. human rights spokeswoman told a news briefing.

She also voiced concern at opposition politicians and activists being detained. “Vaguely defined terrorism-related charges continue to be brought to target and silence perceived critics”, she said.

