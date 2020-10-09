News World U.N. food agency wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

U.N. food agency wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

FILE PHOTO: Workers handle sacks of wheat flour at a World Food Programme food aid distribution center in Sanaa, Yemen February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger.

The prize is worth ten million Swedish crowns, or around $1.1 million, and will be presented in Oslo on December 10.

The Rome-based organisation says it helps some 97 million people in about 88 countries each year and that one in nine people worldwide still do not have enough to eat.

“The need for international solidarity and multilateral cooperation is more conspicuous than ever,” Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference.

By Annie Charalambous
