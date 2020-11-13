Typhoon Vamco aftermath in Philippines

A man carrying a child on his shoulders wades through a flooded street following Typhoon Vamco, in Rizal Province, Philippines, November 12, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet
Resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' organised to keep both parties safe from novel coronavirus infection,...
U.S. President-elect holds news conference in Wilmington
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden follows Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as he arrives to deliver remarks on healthcare and the Affordable Care Act, known as...
The coronavirus disease outbreak, in Paris
Women wearing protective face masks walk at the financial and business district of La Defense, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in...
In New York City people celebrate the outcome of the US elections
A group of friends who live in New York City celebrate after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020...