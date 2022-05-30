Two young people arrested for stealing bags in Protaras beach

The Police have arrested two young people, aged 19 and 20, in relation to cases under investigation regarding stealing of bags from beaches in Protaras.

According to the spokesman of the Famagusta Police, a person who was at the beach filed a complaint saying that his bag with personal belongings had been stolen.

A lifeguard said that he had seen two young people moving suspiciously. At some point the two people stole two bags and left the beach in a hurry but were stopped by lifeguards and were handed over to the Police.

They are Greek Cypriots aged 19 and 20 and have admitted the theft.

According to the spokesman, the Police advise and warns citizens to take measures to protect their property during their stay at the beach and refrain from having jewelry with them.