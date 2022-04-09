Two young men injured after accident in Paphos

Two 21-year-olds were yesterday injured after a car accident in Paphos.

According to the deputy chief of Paphos Police, a 21-year-old was driving on a road of Emba village when, under conditions that are being investigated, he lost control and ended up in a precipice of seven meters.

Both the driver and his co-driver were freed by members of the Fire Service that rushed to the scene and the two young men were taken to the Paphos General Hospital.

The driver tested negative to both alcohol and drugs.