Two young men arrested after violating covid-19 curfew

Police in coastal Paphos on Thursday evening arrested two young men who violated the covid-19 imposed curfew.

One of the two is 29 years old and had a small amount of amphetamines in his possession, while the other, who is 26, resisted arrest and was detained overnight, Philenews reports.

The 29-year-old was walking down Pindarou Street at 23:15 even though the curfew is in effect from 9pm to 5am the next day.

He said the amphetamines were for his own use. He was fined but released pending lab test results and further investigations.