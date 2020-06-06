Two women in custody in €1.3 m forged payment orders case

Two women, an accountant and an assistant accountant at a Limassol firm, were remanded in custody for eight days on Saturday as police investigate a case of forged payment orders of €1.3 m and the theft of €73,700 from their employer.

Police said they are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit an offence, theft by an employee, forgery, obtaining money under false pretenses and money laundering over the period of 2017 to 2020.

The accountant is aged 49 and the assistant 29. The case was reported to police by the company’s management after an external audit found forged money transfers for €1.3m and the theft of €73,900.

Police investigations continue.