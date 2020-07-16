in-cyprus Two women arrested in Paphos on suspicion of theft

Two women arrested in Paphos on suspicion of theft

Indian domestic worker arrested for theft in Paphos

A case of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, theft and malicious damage is now being investigated by the Paphos Police Department for which two women have been arrested on suspicion of committing the crime.

The case was reported by a 74-year-old woman who stated that unknown persons entered her residence located in Paphos and seized various household appliances and items coming up to a total value of 470 euro.

The storage room of the same house was also reportedly burgled and various furniture worth a total of 1755 euro were stolen. Members of the Paphos Crime Investigation Department utilizing and evaluating some of the information they possessed, led to the issuance of two arrest warrants against two women who are permanent residents of Paphos, aged 46 and 35 respectively.

According to the same information the two women were seen removing items from the complainant’s residence which is what subsequently led to the arrest and detainment of the two women. The two suspects currently deny any connection to the case.

The Paphos CID is still currently investigating the case.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleNew Covid cases traced back from Turkey

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Two women arrested in Paphos on suspicion of theft

Maria Bitar -
A case of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, theft and malicious damage is now being investigated by the Paphos Police Department for which...
Read more
Health

New Covid cases traced back from Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Six new Covid-19 cases were detected in Cyprus today, with the count now reaching a total of 1,031 so far. According to an announcement that...
Read more
in-cyprus

Two countries change category in the occupied territories

Maria Bitar -
The Turkish-Cypriot side has announced that two countries, Australia and Serbia, have changed categories regarding the terms of arrival of people from them. According to...
Read more
in-cyprus

Britain says: Russia trying to hack and steal Covid-19 vaccine data

Maria Bitar -
Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reported that hackers backed by the Russian state are trying to steal treatment research pertaining to Covid-19...
Read more
in-cyprus

Wanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for the person depicted in the photos, in the context of the investigation of a case of burglary and theft, an...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

New Covid cases traced back from Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Six new Covid-19 cases were detected in Cyprus today, with the count now reaching a total of 1,031 so far. According to an announcement that...
Read more
in-cyprus

Two countries change category in the occupied territories

Maria Bitar -
The Turkish-Cypriot side has announced that two countries, Australia and Serbia, have changed categories regarding the terms of arrival of people from them. According to...
Read more
in-cyprus

Britain says: Russia trying to hack and steal Covid-19 vaccine data

Maria Bitar -
Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reported that hackers backed by the Russian state are trying to steal treatment research pertaining to Covid-19...
Read more
in-cyprus

Wanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for the person depicted in the photos, in the context of the investigation of a case of burglary and theft, an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros