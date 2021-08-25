NewsLocalTwo women arrested for attacking a driver with a crowbar

Two women arrested for attacking a driver with a crowbar

A 30-year-old man filed a complaint with the Police saying that while driving near Kouklia area, a car with two women overtook him driving in a dangerous way and trying to get him out of the road. A little while later he found the car with the two women again and this time the two women stopped his car and attacked him with a crowbar.

The Police filed arrest warrants against a 27-year-old woman and against a 31-year-old woman. The two woman were today found at their place of residents and were arrested to facilitate investigations.

By gavriella
Previous articleScientists concerned about variant Delta Plus
Next articleScientist says third dose of COVID vaccines the only way forward

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros