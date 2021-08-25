Two women arrested for attacking a driver with a crowbar

A 30-year-old man filed a complaint with the Police saying that while driving near Kouklia area, a car with two women overtook him driving in a dangerous way and trying to get him out of the road. A little while later he found the car with the two women again and this time the two women stopped his car and attacked him with a crowbar.

The Police filed arrest warrants against a 27-year-old woman and against a 31-year-old woman. The two woman were today found at their place of residents and were arrested to facilitate investigations.