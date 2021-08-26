Two women arrested for attacking a driver accused in writing

The Paphos CID proceeded with the arrest of two women, a 27-year-old and a 31-year-old, who are being investigated for the offenses of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor and dangerous driving.

According to the Police the two woman were accused in writing and will appear in Court at a later stage.

According to a complaint filed with the Police, a 30-year-old man said that while driving near Kouklia area, a car with two women overtook him driving in a dangerous way and trying to get him out of the road. A little while later he found the car with the two women again and this time the two women stopped his car and attacked him with a crowbar.

The Police filed arrest warrants against the two women who have been arrested.

Investigations continue.

