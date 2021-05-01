Two wild fires in Nicosia district put out, but damage done

Two different wild fires that broke out around noon on Holy Saturday in the wider district of Nicosia have come under control.

But they did manage to burn a total area of six hectares, according to Fire Brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis.

One broke out in dry grass and wild vegetation near the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation and it took two fire trucks to pout it out.

The second fire broke out in a riverbed in the village of Nisou and burned wild vegetation and eucalyptus trees very close to a residential area.

Three fire-extinguishing vehicles from the Nicosia station and another one from the Forestry Department were sent out to extinguish it.