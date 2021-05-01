NewsLocalTwo wild fires in Nicosia district put out, but damage done

Two wild fires in Nicosia district put out, but damage done

Two different wild fires that broke out around noon on Holy Saturday in the wider district of Nicosia have come under control.

But they did manage to burn a total area of six hectares,  according to Fire Brigade spokesperson Andreas Kettis.

One broke out in dry grass and wild vegetation near the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation and it took two fire trucks to pout it out.

The second fire broke out in a riverbed in the village of Nisou and burned wild vegetation and eucalyptus trees very close to a residential area.

Three fire-extinguishing vehicles from the Nicosia station and another one from the Forestry Department were sent out to extinguish it.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAnother Easter in empty towns with empty Churches

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros