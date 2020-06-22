Two wanted by police for Nicosia murder (photos)

Police are looking for two men in relation to the murder of a 21-year-old man following a violent fight in Nicosia old town on Sunday night.

The two are Amrit Bhinder aged 32 from India and Amritpal Singh aged 24, also from India (both pictured below respectively).

Police call on anyone with information that may help locate them to contact the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department on 22-802222 or the citizens’ hotline on 1460 or their nearest police station.

Read more: Man remanded in custody for Nicosia murder as police ramp up patrols in old town