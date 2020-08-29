Two Syrians rescued off Cape Greco

Two Syrians were rescued early this morning by members of the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca.

They were stranded on a boat three nautical miles northeast of Cape Greco.

The centre had received a call just before seven that a small boat with two passengers was in distress and put the ‘Nearchos’ search and rescue operation in motion, sending the ‘Apostolos Andreas’ speedboat in the area.

The boat was towed to the Paralimni fishing harbour, with the two Syrian men undergoing all the relevant medical tests, in the framework of the coronavirus directives.