Two students testify for abuse of cats

Two students from Dali High School have been interrogated by Police regarding abuse of cats at their school. They are both 14 and according to law they can be interrogated in the presence of guardians or a lawyer.

According to O Phileleftheros information, one of the two refuses any involvement, while the second one provided some claims but did not admit killing any animal.

The spokesman of the Police confirmed the interrogation but refrained from revealing the persons’ ages. Police investigations continue and results are also expected from the spots of blood taken from a wall of the school and whether these come from an animal. So far the Police have not found any dead animal, however, there are testimonies about abuse of three cats.

The case was revealed by the Ecologists Movement that filed a complaint saying that people at Dali High School painted with spray some cats and then used their blood to write on the walls.