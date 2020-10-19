Two students of the University of Nicosia tested positive to COVID-19

The University of Nicosia announced that two of its students tested positive to COVID-19. The two are students of the Department of Life and Health Sciences and are both well with mild symptoms.

According to the announcement, the University immediately implemented an action plan with disinfections. Moreover, during the next 10 days the laboratory classes of the department will take place online to avoid spreading of the virus. All those in contact with the two students have been informed and are in self-isolation.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, all theoretical classes of the University are taking place online.

(philenews)