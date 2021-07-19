Two South Africa footballers first athletes to test positive for COVID in Olympic Village

South Africa have confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases in their soccer squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, including players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Video Analyst Mario Masha also tested positive on arrival in Tokyo as the team prepares to face hosts Japan on Thursday (July 22).

As a result, the team has been quarantined until cleared to train, waiting for results from tests earlier on Sunday (July 18).

A fourth South African Olympic team member, Sevens rugbycoach Neil Powell, has also produced a positive result and has been admitted to an isolation facility in Kagashimo where the rugby sevens squad are currently in at a pre-Games training camp.

In total on Sunday (July 18), organisers reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics including a third athlete who was not staying in the village and down from 15 new cases a day earlier.

An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on landing in Tokyo. Ryu Seung-min, a former Olympic athlete, is vaccinated, reflecting the infection risk even from vaccinated attendees.

Infection rates are climbing among the general population of the capital, topping 1,000 new cases for four consecutive days. Polls show many Japanese oppose holding the Games with the influx of overseas visitors it entails.

The rainy season ended in Tokyo on Friday (July 16), bringing blue skies and intense heat. The burden on participants has been increased by virus countermeasures like masking.