Two SMS for Easter, ten people in homes and past midnight movement today

The health ministry once again clarified covid measures exemptions, both today, Holy Saturday as well as Easter Sunday, on the movement of people and social gatherings in homes.

Two SMS can be sent tomorrow, while tonight, citizens are allowed movement exclusively for the resurrection service until one past midnight.

Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, people can send two SMS to 8998 for visits to family or friends homes, personal care for family members or exercise, lasting three hours each time.

The two different categories can be used at different times of the day, either category 5 for home visits or care for relatives at noon and category 6 for exercising in the afternoon.

People from different families are allowed at the Easter Sunday meal, provided they are no more than 10, including minors.

Movement to a country home within or outside the district of permanent residence will be allowed throughout the lockdown (ending May 9), with an SMS for category 8.