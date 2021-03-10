Two siblings being treated for COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital

Two siblings, aged four and seven, have been added to the young patients of COVID-19 being treated at the Makarion Hospital. It is noted that among the patients is a newborn baby of only 28 days, which tested positive to COVID.

Speaking to philenews, Avraam Ilia, Director of the Pediatric Clinic of Makarion, said the two siblings came on Tuesday after the young girl, aged 4, was dehydrated following intense vomiting.

As Ilia said, both children are well and their health conditions improves every day.

He also noted that the newborn baby’s health has also improved and it is expected that it will leave the hospital in the next couple of days.