News Local Two seriously injured in Paphos car accident

Two seriously injured in Paphos car accident

Two people have been seriously injured in a car accident involving 5 in Paphos.

According to Police the collision took place on the northern bypass near a junction controlled by traffic lights at the junction where Anexartisias and Demokratias Avenues meet.

Preliminary examinations show that a vehicle in which 4 people were riding tried to enter Anexartisias Avenue by making a right turn while moving on the northern bypass.

The result was their cutting off the progression of a vehicle travelling from the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium roundabout towards Konia.

The collision resulted in the serious injury of 2 of the 4 occupants of the first vehicle who had to be rescued by the Fire Department.

They were all transported by ambulance to the A&E Department of the Paphos General Hospital where 2 of the 5 were detained for treatment.

Their condition is described as serious.

Source: Philenews/CNA

By Maria Bitar
